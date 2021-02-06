Stimulus: Social Media Anxiously Waits After House Vote Approving Biden’s $1,400 Checks
Social media is in a frenzy for the third round of stimulus checks after the recent development in Washington. The House of Representatives and the Senate took a major step in securing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday (Feb. 5) by passing a budget resolution that would allow Democrats to pass the bill without GOP support.
Prior to this, congress was hoping to use a bipartisan effort in order to come to a solution that better targeted the number of people able to receive the next round of checks. Biden announced today before the Senate vote that his administration is standing firm on the dollar amount and wants to act quickly. "I think a lot of people are looking for the government for help," he said in his prepared remarks. "The way I see it, the risk is not if we go too big," on stimulus package. "It's if we go too small."
The entire country asking Joe Biden for a $2000 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/MlavFvcQKo— dumb (@xchlvrine) February 5, 2021
FUN FACT: The Democrats are passin' COVID relief and stimulus checks while Republicans are defendin' their right to assassinate political opponents.— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 5, 2021
Though the targeted approach won't require a personal essay, one Twitter user used the new development as a chance to use some Legally Blonde humor with an Elle Woods reference.
Fully prepared to submit a personal essay explaining why I need the stimulus check pic.twitter.com/2kx0EwSdwW— ... (@jthartman13) February 4, 2021
Tweeting at Joe Biden to give me my stimulus check pic.twitter.com/F4pRepkGCz— Mikey Dwyer (@TheRealMikeyDwy) February 5, 2021
Rep. Ilhan Omar, who's used her platform to advocate for more pandemic assistance in the past, revealed she sent a letter to the Biden administration pushing for future stimulus checks as the pandemic continues.
We need recurring MONTHLY checks until the pandemic ends.
Last week, I led a letter to the Biden Administration urging the inclusion of recurring cash payments in their future economic relief plans.
We cannot be too bold in responding to this crisis. https://t.co/yzWPo5pDWS— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 5, 2021
What happened to our stimulus checks? First y'all said $2000 and now it's down to $1400. It shows the federal government is not here for us middle to lowerclass Americans. We're trying to survive. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris— Scrub-Zero (@GoJoeJoeBlue) February 4, 2021
