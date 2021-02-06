Stimulus: Social Media Anxiously Waits After House Vote Approving Biden’s $1,400 Checks

Social media is in a frenzy for the third round of stimulus checks after the recent development in Washington. The House of Representatives and the Senate took a major step in securing President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday (Feb. 5) by passing a budget resolution that would allow Democrats to pass the bill without GOP support.

Prior to this, congress was hoping to use a bipartisan effort in order to come to a solution that better targeted the number of people able to receive the next round of checks. Biden announced today before the Senate vote that his administration is standing firm on the dollar amount and wants to act quickly. "I think a lot of people are looking for the government for help," he said in his prepared remarks. "The way I see it, the risk is not if we go too big," on stimulus package. "It's if we go too small."