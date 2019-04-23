Suri Cruise: Inside Details on the ‘Low-Key’ 13th Birthday Party

Suri Cruise turned 13 years old on April 18, and the teen celebrated with her mom, Katie Holmes, and some friends with a low-key dinner in New York City.

Photos from the evening show Holmes in a long trench coat and striped t-shirt as she leads the girls, who are all wearing patterned ensembles and sneakers. Suri wore a pink patterned dress, pink sneakers and a mint-green blazer, her hair pulled back as she carried a blue Susan Alexandra purse decorated with strawberries.

One of Suri’s friends also carried a Susan Alexandra purse, though her version was purple with tiny clementines. The bags retail for $385. Meanwhile, the third friend carried a light pink Mark Cross purse originally created for Grace Kelly’s character in Rear Window and costs $2,295.

The Daily Mail reports that the group dined at Delicatessen in SoHo, where the girls enjoyed salad, bread and pasta dishes as Holmes sipped red wine.

“They kept things low-key,” a witness told Page Six, adding that Suri has “impeccable” manners. “They were very gracious to the staff.”

Holmes, who shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has raised her daughter mostly out of the spotlight, rarely sharing photos of the teen. Her most recent snap of Suri came in March, when Holmes posted a photo from the duo’s trip to a refugee camp in Greece that showed Suri happily high-fiving a young child.

Holmes also shared a photo of Suri last year on her birthday, posting a shot of her daughter wearing a crown that read, “Happy Birthday” and captioning the shot with a series of pink heart emojis.

“Suri is a great kid,” a source who has worked with Holmes told Us Weekly. “She is so sweet and well-mannered. She’s extremely polite and respectful. She’s just a good girl who is a joy to be around. Katie has done things right with her because she’s very grounded and down to earth. She doesn’t come across as spoiled or like a celebrity kid at all. She’s kind and she always shows gratitude.”

The source added that Suri is “a normal tween.”

“She loves pop music and fashion and hanging out with her friends,” they said. “She’s into ballet and dancing. That’s one of her favorite hobbies. She’s curious and loves to learn. She does well in school.”

Holmes and Cruise married in 2006, the same year Suri was born, before splitting in 2012. Suri has reportedly not seen her dad in years, and instead spends her time with Holmes and the actress’ extended family.

“Suri has grown up spending a lot of time with Katie’s family in Ohio, and she’s close to her grandparents and aunts,” the insider said. “They are a close-knit family and have done everything they can to be there for her and to help with her upbringing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / James Devaney