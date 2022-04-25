'Supernatural' Star Reportedly 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Car Accident

✖

Actor Jared Padalecki was reportedly injured in a car accident and is now recovering at home. Padalecki's former Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles was the first to clue fans in on this development according to a report by The Blast. The circumstances of the crash and Padalecki's condition are unclear.

News of Padalecki's accident apparently first broke at a Supernatural fan convention on Sunday in New Jersey, where Ackles informed the crowd of Padalecki's accident. Videos from the con seem to support this story but it has not been officially confirmed by Padalecki or his representatives yet. Padalecki was reportedly the passenger in a car that crashed recently, preventing him from attending the convention. He is recovering at home but beyond that, the details of his condition are unclear.

We know that the accident must have been quite serious, as Ackles reportedly told the crowd that Padalecki was "lucky to be alive" afterward. He also made it clear that getting to the convention was very important to Padalecki, so the fact that he missed it should speak volumes. Ackles held up his phone to record a video of the ecstatic crowd to send to Padalecki in the hopes of raising his spirits.

The Supernatural fandom is notoriously dedicated to the show and its cast. Accordingly, news of Padalecki's injury went viral on social media in no time. The hashtag "Get Well Soon Jared" was trending on Twitter within an hour of the first report, and many fans posted their well-wishes publicly for all the world to see.

"Jared is recovering from a bad car accident and still thinks of his fans at a convention, sending them autographed pictures. I hope Jared knows how grateful we are for him," one person tweeted. Another wrote: "Omg he really is the sweetest most selfless person on the planet. He's been in an accident and still thinks about not disappointing his fans... The way he loves us so much! I just want to hug him and protect him from the world."

Padalecki co-starred in Supernatural from 2005 to 2020 as the Winchester brothers – paranormal hunters tracking a range of bizarre activities all over the world. It was the longest-running sci-fi series in North American history, and even then its cancellation left many fans heartbroken. The continued popularity of fan conventions like this one is a testament to its legacy.

These days, Padalecki stars in Walker - a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. The series was just renewed for a third season last month, a prequel is in the works as well. New episodes of the series air on Thursdays on The CW app.