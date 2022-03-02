The CW Show Reveals New Lead Actress After Former Star’s Exit

When Walker returns to The CW Thursday, Jared Padalecki’s Cordell Walker will have a new partner. The March 3 episode sees the debut of Ashley Reyes as the new Texas Ranger Cassie. She replaces Lindsay Morgan, who left the show during the first half of Season 2.

Cassie is described as a no-nonsense Texas Ranger based in Dallas who previously served as a Texas state trooper. She is unconventional and quick-thinking and knows the odds are against her as one of the few women in her field. In “Nudge,” Walker meets Cassie for the first time. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) gets help for his pain, and Colron (Jalen Thomas Brooks) realizes he has feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson) that he can no longer hide.

Reyes signed as a series regular reports Deadline. She also stars as Hannah on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and played Cordelia on American Gods. When her character meets Walker, he mistakes her for a suspect who was posing as her missing partner. It takes time for Walker to trust her.

“At first, they think of each other as a bit of a joke,” Reyes told TV Line. “Cassie thinks that she’s a better Ranger than Walker, Walker thinks that Cassie is incompetent. But as the episode goes on, we see that they are actually made to be partners because she is what he used to be, and I think he sees a lot of himself in her, and she learns a lot from him.”

Back in October, Morgan announced she would no longer be playing Micki Ramirez, Walker’s partner since the pilot. “After much thoughtful consideration and introspection, I have made the incredibly difficult decision to step away from my role as Micki Ramirez on Walker for personal reasons, and I am eternally grateful to have the support of the producers, CBS Studios and The CW in allowing me to do so,” Morgan said in a statement at the time. “The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series. Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best.”

Walker was developed by Anna Fricke (Dawson’s Creek, Valor) and is inspired by the original Chuck Norris-starring series Walker, Texas Ranger created by Leslie Greif, Paul Haggis, Albert S. Ruddy, and Christopher Canaan. In the new series, Cordell Walker is a widower and father of two who returns to Austin after spending two years undercover. Aside from Padalecki, the cast also includes Molly Hagan, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, Mitch Pileggi, and Odette Annable. Walker airs on The CW Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on The CW app.