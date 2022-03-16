‘Walker’ Prequel Adds Netflix Star

The forthcoming Walker prequel pilot — Walker: Independence — has added a Netflix star to its growing cast. Deadline reports that Single All The Way actor Philemon Chambers has joined the new show as a series regular. Chambers will portray Independence Deputy Sheriff Gus, who is described as being “polite, careful, even-tempered, and genuinely willing to help.”

Walker: Independence jumps back to the late 1800s and tells the story of Abby Walker, “an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.”

Additional cast members of Walker: Independence include Justin Johnson Cortez, Greg Hovanessian and Lawrence Kao. The pilot is being directed by Larry Teng, who has helmed episodes of high-profile shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds and SEAL Team. Teng will also serve as an executive producer, alongside Walker star Jared Padalecki.

Back in December, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively with Chambers about Single All The Way, Netflix’s first LGBTQ+-led holiday rom-com, and he candidly discussed working on the groundbreaking film. “I would say I felt a responsibility for the character and also for the story, but also for my cast. Michael Urie, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Kathy Najimy, Barry Bostwick. Everybody was so welcoming and so kind, and just there, if I needed them,” he said.

Chambers continued, “We became this big family where if I just needed anything [they’d be there]. Because this was my first and this is my first feature film debut, and especially doing a giant like Netflix and coming in with that, it does cause some pressure, but of course, I’ve had people along the way to help me. So, I do say, I do feel a sense of responsibility, like I said, also for the representation aspect of it, because there are many different levels of representation in this, be it from family accepting son to just seeing queer characters be portrayed authentically and not stereotypically, so yeah.”