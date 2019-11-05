‘Supernatural’ Star Jensen Ackles Gives Update on Jared Padalecki After Assault Arrest

A week after Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s arrest for assault, co-star Jensen Ackles gave an update on the actor at DC Con, at which Padalecki was originally scheduled to appear before his arrest. Ackles, 41, told fans of The CW show that he and the crew poked fun at Padalecki when he returned to the set following the incident in Austin, Texas, TV Line reports.

“There’s a lot of love. I’m going to tell Jared to stay home more often,” Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, told fans after they welcomed him to the stage for a panel. “I’m kidding, we all miss my big, dumb friend. And I’ll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He’s dealing with what he’s gotta deal with so just send him support and some love and have a good weekend this weekend.”

“He had a couple of days off last week, which was … turned out to be a good thing,” Ackles continued. “But when he showed up on set on Wednesday, I brought him in in handcuffs, so we were having fun with it.”

“The crew really wanted to wear orange jumpsuits, but we couldn’t get ’em in time,” he continued. “It wasn’t like we thought it was a bad idea — we were certainly going to roll with it. Anyway, he’s doing fine. He sends his love, and you’re stuck with me toady.”

Padalecki, 37, who plays Ackles’ brother, Sam Winchester, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and was also reportedly booked for public intoxication after getting into an altercation with the general manager of a lounge, allegedly hitting him in the face. TMZ reported that he also hit a bartender and was seen tussling with a man on the sidewalk before police arrived.

Padalecki broke his silence a week after the arrest, tweeting a message of thanks to his followers on Sunday. “I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all your love and support,” he wrote. “So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon.”

It was the first time Padalecki had spoken publicly since the arrest. His wife, actress and lifestyle blogger Genevieve Cortese, did post a photo of herself and their three children dressed up for Halloween. Padalecki was not in the photo, likely because he was already back in Vancouver to continued filming Supernatural. The couple live in Austin.

Supernatural is in the middle of its 15th and final season. Padalecki and Ackles have been on the series since its inception hunting down supernatural beings.

After Supernatural wraps, Padalecki will move on to star in The CW’s reboot of Chuck Norris‘ Walker, Texas Ranger, where he’ll play the titular role of Cordell Walker, who returns home to Austin after two years of undercover work. The widower has to reconnect with his children while working with a new female partner.

New episodes of Supernatural air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty