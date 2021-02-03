Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Shares Nude Photo at 55 to Prove 'Sexy Has No Expiration Date'

✖

Paulina Porizkova is making her point known when it comes to women's sexuality as they age. The supermodel, 55, shared an artsy nude selfie from her bedroom Tuesday in defense of Elizabeth Hurley, whose topless photo made waves last month as people criticized the 55-year-old for showing off her body. "Today, on a serious note, thoughts inspired by the brouhaha around a sexy photo of [Elizabeth Hurley]…" Porizkova began her lengthy caption.

Looking back on her 20s and 30s, the model noted that she was applauded for wearing less clothing, but that changed as she aged. "In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency," she reflected. "At fifty, I am reviled for it. ‘Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You’re pathetic.'"

Pointing out the double standard that exists for women aging, especially when it comes to their sexuality, Porizkova asked, "Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity?" Answering her own question, the model continued, "Because of men. Men are biologically programmed to spread their seed, inserting themselves into fertile containers which advertise their viability through youth. What does this say for men who do not want children? Men who have all the kids they wanted. Men who don’t want kids right this second? Unevolved."

"And what does this say for women like myself, who need to be validated by the male gaze? Insecure," she continued, concluding with the thought, "The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities." She finished her post with two telling hashtags reading "sexy has no expiration date" and "between JLo and Betty White."

Hurley's sexuality came under fire after she shared a topless photo on Jan. 25, clad only in an open jacket and underwear as she stood out in the snow. "How could I resist?" she wrote in the caption. The picture sparked a wave of controversy, with even Piers Morgan calling it "thirsty and creepy" that a woman of her age would take such a photo. Others theorized it was her son who took the photo, which Hurley put to rest with a cheeky tweet: "Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother," she wrote on Twitter on Jan. 26 alongside a kissy face emoji. "Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."