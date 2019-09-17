Ric Ocasek’s Widow Paulina Porizkova Thanks Fans After Tributes Flood in Follows The Cars Singer’s Death

Ric Ocasek’s widow Paulina Porizkova recently took to Instagram to thank fans for their support after tributes to her late husband started pouring in following The Cars singer’s death. In a post shared on Monday, Porizkova revealed a photo of the sidewalk outside their home where fans have been placing flowers and candles, and other memorial items. In the post caption, she simply wrote, “Thank you.” Many fans have since commented on the post, adding to the overwhelming response that Ocasek’s family has seen since his shocking passing.

“You were the first person I thought of when I saw that very sad news. My deepest heartfelt prayers to you during this time. Please know how much he will be remembered. God bless you,” one follower wrote.

“SOOOO SAD to hear of your husbands death!!! My partner of 33 yrs died 3 yrs this coming December, WE BOTH LOVED him and THE CARS…i remember them especially on MTV, their music videos!!! Im now 62 and gosh it broke my heart to read this morning of his passing…tears are prayers,” another fan wrote.

“No words Paulina. My heart breaks for you Jonathan, Oliver and all his children. A loss to the Music world as Ric was a musician, producer, poet and painter,”someone else commented. “An artist and incredible human being. The soundtrack to my music Career in the 70s and 80s. The one band that made me head for the dance floor. But the thing that pains me the most is the loss you, his children and family feel.”

“You shared so much of you life and I hope all respect your families privacy during this difficult time,” the follower added. “Ric and the Cars belonged to the World but the Husband, man, Father, Brother, Son only belongs to you and the Family. Fly with the Angels Ric and thank you for your incredible Music and Art. They are ALWAYS with u.”

“Oh Paulina… dearest one… I’m so sorry for your enormous loss of your beloved Ric… father to Oliver and Jonathan and his love for you is so vast,” singer Bebe Buell wrote. “I was there during the time when he met you and I’ll never forget how excited he was when he told me all about you and the Drive video. Then the first time I laid my eyes on you after that was when you both came to see me play at The Be Bop Café… I saw you from the stage and felt the chemistry between you.

“I love you, P… thank you for everything- you know what that means. You both were so good to me and Liv. Forever grateful… I’m here if you need me,” Buell added. “You are strong and brave… we are sending you tons of love and support. To the entire family- all the boys and extended family, grandchildren- all beloveds.”

Ocasek was said to be 75 years old when he died, but there have been some disputes regarding his actual age.