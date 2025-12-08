‘Supergirl’ Star Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

One of DC’s upcoming stars will be spending some time behind bars.

Matthias Schoenaerts, the 47-year-old Belgian actor who will soon appear as the villain in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, was recently put in jail.

According to Belgian outlet VRT NWS, Schoenaerts was recently sentenced for driving a motorbike on two different days in April 2024 without a license.

He had been suspended from driving in 2021 for drug use while driving, and was required to retake his driving test but never did.

The actor has already been convicted in court 11 times.

He did not appear at his court date and was automatically sentenced to prison for six months in absentia, in addition to a fine of €4,000. Schoenaerts will not automatically be sent to prison and can file an appeal.

Schoenaerts will next be seen in DC Studios’ Superman follow-up Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as the main antagonist known as Krem of the Yellow Hills. He will star opposite to Milly Alcock, who appeared as Supergirl in the 2025 Superman film and is best known for her role in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel spinoff House of the Dragon.

His conviction is unrelated to the recent events this past November, where he was arrested for refusing to take a breathalyzer test and not cooperating with police.