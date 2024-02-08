'Super Mario Bros.' Actor and Musician Dies: Mojo Nixon Was 66

Mojo Nixon, the musician, actor, and radio DJ most famous for his outrageous songs, has died. Nixon was 66 and passed due to what is being reported as a "cardiac event," according to Deadline.

"August 2, 1957 – February 7, 2024 Mojo Nixon. How you live is how you should die. Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire...," his family shared in a statement in Rolling Stone. "Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners + a good breakfast with bandmates and friends. A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right... & that's just how he did it, Mojo has left the building."

"Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all," the statement concluded. Nixon was famous for tunes like "Don Henley Must Die" and "Elvis is Everywhere," with the latter gaining some play on MTV during its heyday.

For many fans, Nixon might be known as Toad from the original Super Mario Bros. movie in the early '90s. It was far from the hit that the recent animated movie was, but it did have a memorable "WTF" factor revolving around its existence and plot. And a mad performance by Dennis Hopper. He also had roles in Great Balls of Fire with Dennis Quaid as Jerry Lee Lewis' drummer James Van Eaton. He also appeared in the film adaptation of Car 54, Where Are You? with David Johansson.

But for most, Nixon will be remembered as a true outlaw until his final days. He was a fixture on SiriusXM in recent years, hosting on the Outlaw Country station. He spoke with Rolling Stone in 2023, detailing his stance on censorship and free speech. "I firmly believe you can make fun of anything as long as your joke is funny. And I also believe that you can say anything, as long as you're willing to suffer the consequences. We don't need a thought police." Safe to say he died with those beliefs and would be proud about it. Rest in peace.