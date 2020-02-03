Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Shares Sneak Peek Into Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez With Videos, Photos

The Super Bowl LIV halftime is almost here, and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are preparing to take the stage after weeks of rehearsals! The performance will be an approximate 15 to 20 minutes long, feature “some great guests,” according to Lopez. While the event is a mega day for NFL fans and advertisers, it’s also one that marks Shakira’s birthday, making the event all the more special.

“It’s gonna be on my birthday!” she told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show. “I’ve always wanted to perform at the Super Bowl. I think it’s the holy grail of the entertainment industry. It’s a sports event but it has a huge relevance for us artists and I think it’s gonna be fantastic and I’m gonna be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. Just a small party, it’s surreal, actually.”

Shakira added that she was excited to learn that she would be sharing the stage with Lopez because of what both of their careers represent.

“I feel that’s gonna be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S. — who’s being born and raised in the U.S. — and in a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who barely speak English and a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. with the American dream,” the Grammy winner explained. “I think this is gonna be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry.”

But while we’ll have to wait until halftime to see what the two stars have been working on for the past few weeks, Shakira has been sharing some inside looks into rehearsals — scroll through to see the singer’s rehearsal shots ahead of the big game.

10 days

The Colombian singer started her rehearsal photos strong with a black-and-white photo of herself jumping into the air in an indoor practice facility as a group of dancers watched her.

“10 days / días…,” she shared.

Ready for the game

Shakira also delved into the world of TikTok on the 10-day mark, posting a video of herself working on her football throwing skills.

“Ten days until Super Bowl. Stepping up our preparations!” her caption read.

To the stadium

One day later, Shakira shared a clip from her first day of rehearsals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, riding in a golf cart as she panned the camera toward the building.

“First day of rehearsals at the [Hard Rock Stadium]! 9 days to go!” she wrote.

One week

One week before the game, the Grammy winner posted another black-and-white action shot, this time a closeup of herself whipping her hair as she performed during a rehearsal.

“#SuperBowl #Rehearsals #SBLIV #HalftimeShow #OneWeekToGo!!!” read her hashtag-only caption.

Five days

Shakira’s five-day countdown shot was a black-and-white still of herself performing in a camouflage t-shirt and holding a microphone.

“Five days!” she exclaimed.

Cleaning the floors

Trainer Anna Kaiser had Shak hitting the gym at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility in this video shared by the singer that featured a few funny thought bubbles coming out of Shakira’s head.

“Getting set for Super Bowl!” she wrote.

Birthday purse

On Thursday, Jan. 30, Shakira and Lopez took part in a press conference about the show, and Shakira joked about Lopez’s pre-birthday celebration for her in a selfie she shared before the event.

“Loving [Jennifer Lopez’s] purse with my birth date on it!!” she wrote along with a playful emoji, referencing Lopez’s rhinestone-encrusted football clutch engraved with the date of this year’s Super Bowl.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matthias Hangst

Ready for football!

Shakira got playful during rehearsals, sharing a snapshot of herself wearing a shiny turquoise helmet. Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Colombian singer took over Instagram’s official Stories, giving fans an inside look into rehearsal and preparation ahead of the big event.

​

Hours before showtime, Shakira shared video of a local Colombian dancer who helped work on the singer’s choreography ahead of the halftime event. Though only 18, the young performer has some very daring and envious moves that will surely pique the interest of fans alike while watching the show tonight.

Hugs don’t lie

Despite earlier reports that there was drama building up between Lopez and Shakira, the two seemed to put all that to rest with a tender snapshot shared ahead of showtime, with the Latina performers sharing a hug as shared by Lopez earlier Sunday.

Lopez and Shakira are set to take the stage during halftime, roughly around 8 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, live from Miami, Florida with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic