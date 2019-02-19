Super Bowl 2019: Adam Levine Thanks His Critics in Emotional Post After Halftime Show

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine took to Instagram to thank his critics in an emotional post after the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

In the post, Levine wrote, “When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight.”

“We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love,” he added.

Levine then shared the list of words he wrote, which are as follows: “Forgive, Laugh, Cry, Smile, Share, Live, Endure, Embrace, Remember, Enlighten, Preserve, Inspire, Sweat, Fight, Express, Give, Receive, Elevate, Climb, Unify, Fortify, Soften, Dance, Scream, Dream, Educate, Provide, Inhale, Exhale, Persevere, Stand, Kneel, Overcome, Love, Listen.”

Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show certainly has had its fair share of critics, but the band has also had a number of fans express support as well, as one fan commente don Levine’s post, “PLEASE Don’t let the people who are disappointed in the most boring uneventful SB football game project their negative feelings onto your performance.

“The game itself sets the tempo for any half time performance, the lack of energy, and enthusiasm. The commercials were all just blah. I for one thought that the half time show was the ONLY good thing I watched for the entire broadcast,” they fan continued.

“Everyone wants to trash somebody and frankly the people have been bored by Brady for 2 years now so no matter who played at half time, people would be saying the same thing. Hard to get pumped up for half time when the game is a dud. Please don’t let the negative get to you and don’t be sorry for anything.,” the fan concluded. “You were the best part of the entire program, be proud!”