Pink Praised for Powering Through Flu to Perform National Anthem

Pink showed up at the Super Bowl and performed the national anthem in spite of having come down with the flu and many have come out to praise her for powering thorough.

“[Pink], you are amazing. Always,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres, while Ashley Tisdale cheered, “Wow even with the flu [Pink] kills it!!”

EW reports that singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow called Pink’s performance the “best I’ve ever heard!” and comedian Billy Eicher joked, “For the record, I was the ONLY one standing for the National Anthem on this plane. I LOVE YOU [Pink]!!!!!!”

The singer’s husband Carey Hart also showered her with support on his Instagram, sharing a photo of her and writing, “I am beyond proud of this woman. The roller coaster that she went through this last week with getting sick and losing her voice would have broke any ordinary person.”

Great Job @Pink Flu and all!! 😍 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) February 4, 2018

“She laced up her boots, got through a 90 minute set Friday night, and f—ing killed the super bowl today. Oh and sang live by the way. She is the hardest working [person] in show business and i couldn’t be more proud of her,” Carey added.

Pink was elated to be singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl where her hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, were taking on the New England Patriots.

Her joy was almost dashed, however, when she came down with the flu just days before the big game.

Pink singing that well with the flu is goals and shout out to my friend @leslieodomjr for a stunning performance. Bravo to both! — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 4, 2018

Pink took to Instagram to share a photo of herself practicing and included a lengthy caption to let her fans know she was determined to push through.

“Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she wrote.

“And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear,” Pink continued, half-jokingly blaming her illness on her children.

“And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do,” her message continued.

Finally, Pink concluded the note by speaking directly to her “gremlins that got me into this mess,” telling them that they “can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”