Leah Remini Slams Super Bowl Scientology Commercial

Leah Remini slammed Scientology as a “for-profit company” after the controversial religion aired a commercial before Super Bowl LII began.

“Yet again Scientology spends millions to buy #SuperBowl ads,” Remini wrote. “Scientology continues to behave as a for-profit company rather than a tax-exempt religion. #NotCurious.”

Remini was responding to the “Curious?” commercial spot Scientology bought to promote itself. The 30-second spot showed someone searching “What is Scientology?” on Google. The spot ended with the slogan, “Curious? We thought so.” It told viewers to go to Scientology.org.

Remini is one of most vocal critics of Scientology, and hosts a the popular A&E series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

According to Tony Ortega, a blogger who covers Scientology, the religion has bought a Super Bowl ad every year since 2013. Ortega noted that the commercial was different from previous ones, since it had no voice over. Instead, it focused on visuals.

The commercial aired before the Super Bowl, during NBC’s pre-game coverage. A 30-second commercial reportedly cost $5 million this year.

Remini most recently spoke out against Scientology last month, accusing the religion of being behind the sexual misconduct allegations against director Paul Haggis. Like Remini, Haggis is a former Scientologist who also speaks out against the religion.

“Those who accuse without going to law enforcement, those who seek hush money to keep their stories secret, those who make accusations to the media anonymously – they are suspect,” Remini and Scientology and the Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder wrote on their blog. “And when the target of these tactics is someone who is a prominent critic of Scientology, it is very suspect.”