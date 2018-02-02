Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Not Everyone’s First Choice

The Super Bowl halftime show has become a staple of the NFL’s championship game. Ever since Michael Jackson moonwalked his way across the stage in 1993 the show has attracted some of music’s biggest names including Beyonce, Prince, Aerosmith, Katy Perry, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Madonna, Bruno Mars and The Rolling Stones.

This year’s choice is Justin Timberlake, who makes his first appearance at the big game since his infamous performance with Janet Jackson in 2004. The pop singer brings quite the resume to the show including 10 Grammys, four Emmys and seven American Music Awards from a career that reaches back to 1995 when he was a member of the boy band *NSYNC.

Yet despite all of that, some football fans aren’t happy with the NFL picking Timberlake for Sunday’s show.

“He won’t even be able to top BEP’s (Black Eyed Peas’) performance, ” a fan account for Iggy Azalea wrote.

“Snore. Why this guy is chosen to do this is sad,” Twitter user Will Fred wrote.

“Justin Timberlake better BRING IT to the Super Bow, cause I’m not really into his new songs,” Val Reyes wrote, referencing the singles off his newest album Man of the Woods, which drops on Friday.

There’s also concern that the game between four-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will make short work of the Philadelphia Eagles, who are down to their backup quarterback Nick Foles due to their starter Carson Wentz going down with an injury.

“I’ll only say this once: Patriots vs. Eagles with a half time show by Justin Timberlake sucks so hard I may actually skip the [Super Bowl] this year,” user DRay tweeted.

Super Bowl LII kicks off from Minneapolis, Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. ET.