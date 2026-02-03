‘Suits’ Star’s Home Burglarized With Over $200K Stolen

Actress Gina Torres had more than $225,000 worth of jewelry and cash stolen from her Friday after two burglars broke into her home in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

The Suits star, who is best known for her role as Jessica Pearson on the legal drama, was not home at the time of the burglary, police told NBC 4.

Gina Torres at the 2024 MPTF NextGen Summer Party held at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Los Angeles police received reports of a burglary at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and arrived at Torres’ home to find the windows had been smashed and hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry and cash were missing.

Two male burglars reportedly fled the scene in a white sedan after a neighbor spotted them leaving the actress’ home with bags, as per police. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, and the investigation is ongoing.

Torres, who is also known for her roles on Firefly and 9-1-1: Lone Star, is currently appearing in a recurring role on Fox’s Memory of a Killer. The drama series, which is based on the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, stars Patrick Dempsey as a hitman named Angelo Doyle who is living a dangerous double life while hiding his secret early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Gina Torres attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Torres plays Linda Grant, a seasoned and tenacious FBI Agent on a collision course with Angelo after she begins investigating one of his kills.

The series also stars Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart and Peter Gadiot.

Memory of a Killer airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.