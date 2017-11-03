Laurence Fishburne Files for Divorce From Wife of 15 Years

Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres are officially calling it quits after revealing back in September that they were separated.

On Friday, the 56-year-old Blackish actor filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, according to TMZ.

The former couple shares a 10-year-old daughter together named Delilah. TMZ writes that the exes have spent the past year working with their lawyers trying to figure out how to split their assets.

Given that Fishburne has gone ahead and filed, it must mean that he and Torres are close to reaching a settlement.

Back in September, Suits actress, Torres, penned a statement about their split. She says there is no bad blood, but rather that their lives took them in different directions.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than neither one of us had expected,” the statement read.

“Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

Most recently, Torres, 48, was seen in October spending time with Utah-based real estate businessman Kevin Wright. The two were spotted together during an outing in Los Angeles, according to the New York Post.

A source told the publication that Wright is “the opposite of a Hollywood guy” and that he is “just a cowboy type.”

“I think when you’ve been married a long time and you become single, you look for someone that has what your ex was missing,” the source added. “I think [Torres] finds in Kevin what she didn’t find in [Fishburne]…he’s an ‘I’m going to go ride my horse,’ type of guy.”