‘Suits’ Alum Joins Patrick Dempsey’s New Fox Drama

A Suits alum is joining Patrick Dempsey in a brand-new show.

Deadline reports that Gina Torres has been cast in Fox’s upcoming drama Memory of a Killer opposite Dempsey during the 2025-26 season.

She will be in a “heavily recurring role” in the series that is inspired by the 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer. It centers on Dempsey’s Angelo Doyle, a hitman leading a dangerous double life, hiding the fact that he has developed early-onset Alzheimer’s. Torres is set to play Linda Grant, a “mercurial, seasoned, and brilliantly tenacious FBI Agent” who is a major antagonist for Angelo in Memory of a Killer’s inaugural season.

When she begins investigating one of Angelo’s kills, “it puts them on a collision course that will see Grant come perilously close to unmasking Angelo’s many secrets and threatening everything he holds dear.” Torres also joins Michael Imperioli, Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Daniel David Stewart, and Peter Gadiot.

Memory of a Killer marks Gina Torres’ return to Fox after starring as paramedic captain Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: Lone Star, which came to an end on the network earlier this year after five seasons. Torres joined the 9-1-1 spinoff in its second season, replacing Liv Tyler, who departed after Season 1. Torres is also known for her role as Jessica Pearson in the USA Network legal drama Suits for the first seven seasons and the short-lived spinoff Pearson.

Additional credits include Kindergarten: The Musical, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Perfect Find, Troubled Waters, Elena of Avalor, Westworld, Final Space, Star Wars: Rebels, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, Revenge, Huge, and Firefly, among many others. It’s unknown how many episodes of Memory of a Killer Torres will be appearing in, but with it being a heavily recurring role, she will likely be in most episodes.

Memory of a Killer is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. The series is from Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone, who executive produce alongside Cathy Schulman of Welle Entertainment and David Schulner. Schulner will co-showrun the project alongside Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks. As of now, a premiere date for the drama has not been announced, but more information will likely be released in the coming months.