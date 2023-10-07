Sufjan Stevens Reveals Death of Partner in Emotional Tribute

Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in a new Instagram post, dedicating his album Javelin to the memory of his former partner Evan Richardson, who sadly died in April. Stevens, whose tenth LP was released on October 6, posted a picture of Richardson lying smiling on a bed, along with a corresponding caption.

"This album is dedicated to the light of my life, my beloved partner and best friend Evans Richardson, who passed away in April," he wrote. "He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime—precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way."

"I know relationships can be very difficult sometimes, but it's always worth it to put in the hard work and care for the ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between," he continued. "If you happen to find that kind of love, hold it close, hold it tight, savor it, tend to it, and give it everything you've got, especially in times of trouble."

"Be kind, be strong, be patient, be forgiving, be vigorous, be wise, and be yourself. Live every day as if it is your last, with fullness and grace, with reverence and love, with gratitude and joy. This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it."

As per an obituary published by Dignity Memorial on April 30, Evan Richardson IV was originally from St. Louis, Missouri, before moving to New York. In his position as head of staff at Harlem's Studio Museum, an institution that promotes African-American art, he served for nearly 11 years. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Stevens' Friday note hinted at their romantic relationship, but it is unclear when they began dating.

Javelin's release came amid Stevens' undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome. "I'm very excited about having new music to share, but I just wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven't been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of Javelin is [because] I am in the hospital," he wrote on Instagram in September.

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn't walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests — MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc. — the neurologists diagnosed me with an autoimmune disorder called Guillian-Barre Syndrome."

At the time, he added: "Luckily there's treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn't spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked."