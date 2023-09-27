Sufjan Stevens Reveals Debilitating Medical Diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens has revealed that he has been battling a debilitating medical diagnosis. Taking to his website, Stevens offered fans a "quick update on my life." First, he noted that he's "very excited about having new music to share" with his new album, Javelin, then went on to say that he "wanted to let you know that one of the reasons why I haven't been able to participate in the press and promotion leading up to the release of Javelin is [because] I am in the hospital."

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn't walk," Stevens shared. "My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility. My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests-MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc." He then revealed that "the neurologists diagnosed me with an autoimmune disorder called Guillain-Barre Syndrome." Stevens continued, "Luckily there's treatment for this – they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn't spread to the lungs, heart and brain. Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life."

According to the World Health Organization, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) "is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. People of all ages can be affected, but it is more common in adults and in males. Most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. Severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome are rare but can result in near-total paralysis and problems breathing. Guillain-Barré syndrome is potentially life-threatening. People with Guillain-Barré syndrome should be treated and monitored as quickly as possible; some may need intensive care. Treatment includes supportive care and some immunological therapies."

Going into more detail about his recovery, Stevens shared, "On September 8, I was transferred to acute rehab, where I am now undergoing intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy, strength building etc. to get my body back in shape and to learn to walk again. It's a slow process, but they say I will "recover," it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I'm only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet. I'm committed to getting better, I'm in good spirits, and I'm surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!"

Finally, the musician said, "I'll keep you posted as I progress. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. And a huge shout out to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal. They are living saints. Be well, be joyful, stay sane, stay safe. I love you. Yours truly from a wheelchair XOXOXO Sufjan Stevens."