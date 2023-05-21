TV Star Suchandra Dasgupta Dies After Being Hit by Truck

Bengali actor Suchandra Dasgupta died during a road accident on her way home in Panihati, West Bengal Saturday night. She was 29. Dasgupta was reportedly riding a bike taxi when a truck driver ran her over near the Ghoshpara neighborhood, Baranagar Police said. Dasgupta was known for a supporting role in the series Gouri Elo.

Dasgupta was sitting behind the driver on a two-wheeled bike she hailed to take home using an app, according to reports. The driver hit the brakes when a bicycle came in front of them. Dasgupta fell from the bike and was run over by a 10-wheeler truck, reports the Hindustan Times. She was reportedly wearing a helmet, but it broke into pieces. Other reports claim she was knocked several feet from the bike by the impact. The driver was reportedly arrested.

Gouri Elo is a Bengali series featured on the channel Zee Bengala. It debuted in February 2022. The series stars Biswarup Bandyopadhyay as Dr. Ishan Ghoshal and Mohona Maiti as Gouri Ghoshal. More than 400 episodes have been produced. Crazy Ideas Media is the studio behind the series, while Souvik Chakraborty, Anandarupa, and Souvik Chakraborty are the main writers. Sougata Mukherjee and Swarnendu Samadder are the creative directors.

Dasgupta's death is the latest tragedy to strike Bollywood. In March, the industry lost a titan, actor and director Satish Kaushik, at age 66. Kaushik suffered a heart attack, his nephew, Nishaan Kaushik, told BBC Hindi. Kaushik broke through in 1987 with the comedy Mr. India, in which he played a cook named Calendar. The success of the film led to decades of work in Bollywood as an actor, director, and screenwriter. He appeared in more than 150 movies.