'Jeopardy!' Champ Mattea Roach's Dad Has Died

Jeopardy star Mattea Roach has suffered a family tragedy in the midst of the show's Masters tournament. According to a report by Nova Scotia Buzz, Roach's father Phillip Roach passed away suddenly on May 2 at the age of 57. Roach was scheduled to be away filming the Jeopardy! Masters tournament at the time.

Roach made a big impression on Jeopardy starting in April of 2022 when they set numerous records on the game show. They are now returning to the game show for the first time in the Masters tournament, competing against five other past champions in a game with a few new tweaks to the rules. Sadly, that experience has been marred by loss. Roach's father reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm on May 2 and passed away at home. His obituary has since been published, but it's not clear if Roach cut their filming schedule short, but the 24-year-old was scheduled to be on the Jeopardy set in L.A. at the time.

"Phil was known to his family and friends for his warmth and kindness, which he displayed in equal measure to those he'd known for decades and those he'd just met," reads Phillip's obituary. "He was an especially generous host, and spent many hours in his kitchen over the years preparing elaborate multi-course meals that he would inevitably proclaim were 'just okay.' He was always wrong about this – they were delicious."

According to the obituary, Phillip was married to his wife Patti MacKinnon for 33 years and had four children with her – including Mattea. The family is from Nova Scotia, and Roach frequently joked about their small hometown's enthusiasm during their 23-game stream last spring. They became the most successful Canadian Jeopardy contestant in the show's history.

Roach is relatively active on social media but has not addressed their father's death publicly there so far. They have been tweeting about the Masters tournament much like they did during their run last spring. At the time, they also tweeted about the support they received from their family at home, writing: "I also have to thank my family – my parents have been so patient with me and so encouraging of my desire to learn from day one, and I'm so grateful for how well they dealt with being thrust into the spotlight as a result of my time on Jeopardy."

Jeopardy! Masters is airing a new episode on Wednesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. The tournament will conclude in two more episodes on May 23 and May 24.