Comedian Dies 'Unexpectedly': Andy Smart's Daughter Confirms His Passing

English comedian Andy Smart died on May 16, his daughter revealed on Twitter. He was 63. No cause of death was available, but his daughter said his death was unexpected. Smart performed with The Comedy Store Players, a group of improv comedians, at the Comedy Store in London.

"Hi this is Grace, Andy's daughter, I'm very sorry to let you all know that Dad passed away unexpectedly last night," Smart's daughter wrote on May 17. "He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him."

(Photo: Steve Rapport/Getty Images)

Smart joined The Comedy Store Players in 1995 and was a permanent member for over 13 years, reports The Independent. Before joining the Players, he was one-half of the Vicious Boys duo with Angelo Abela. The two won Time Out's 1984 Street Entertainer Award and later appeared on Channel 4's The Tube. Their appearance on The Tube became famous for featuring Smart licking presenter Paula Yates' face as he pretended to be a dog. In 1987, Smart and Abela also presented American football broadcasts on Channel 4.

Smart published a memoir, A Hitch In Time: From Liverpool to Pamplona on a 72,000-Mile Road Trip, in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Grace and son Joe. Grace's mother is actress and playwright Victoria Willing.

In 2017, Grace told The Stage that her father got her interested in the behind-the-scenes work of stagecraft. "I remember being taken backstage at the Lyric Hammersmith when I was quite little," she said. "My dad was playing one of the Ugly Sisters in pantomime and I saw all the scenery and props from the back. It probably didn't occur to me at the time, but it was an early insight into the magic of backstage, how all this stuff has to be designed and made."

The U.K. comedy community mourned Smart's death. "Very sorry to hear this Grace. Andy was a very funny man and a great improviser. His talent will be missed," Eddie Izzard tweeted. "Loved all the time I spent with him at comedy festivals over the years. Thoughts with you all Grace," Kevin Bridges added.

"Dear Grace, I am so sorry to hear your news. Your father was always so kind and friendly. I last saw him when we did a podcast together and he was as generous and as hilarious as ever. My thoughts are with you xxx," Matt Lucas wrote. "I'm so sorry to read this Grace. Sending you and your family my sincere and deepest condolences at this difficult time," Leigh Hosy-Pickett added. "RIP Andy."