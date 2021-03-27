✖

Kim Kardashian may be in the middle of her divorce from Kanye West, but that's not stopping Succession star Nicholas Braun from shooting his shot again at the mother of four. The Emmy nominee took to Instagram where he posted a video responding to the many direct messages asking him if Kim had reached out to him since his first public declaration. "OK, I had to make this video because I keep getting these messages in my inbox that are, like, about Kim Kardashian and, like, if she's reached out to me, and if she's said anything, and 'Are you going to go out with Kim Kardashian?'" he started. "I don't care. That's not the reason that I made that video. That video was about if a guy—not me—makes a video like that, would it get to her? And no other guys have made it, so I guess you guys think that's about me. Well, you're wrong….I didn't care if she responded. She didn't respond. She didn't say anything. Nothing. Nobody on her team or in her world said anything."

"But I get it because we're busy—both of us," he continued. "I'm busy, and she's got SKIMS. And I've got to go to the bank tomorrow." He jokingly added, "Separately, does anyone know how to get fake followers and fake comments? I'm trying to get, like, a few million, like 10 million, more followers, like, tomorrow because I'm trying to get on somebody's radar."

In his first video, Braun commented on the soon-to-be-former couple's divorce saying that the news "bummed" him out. "It hurts to think about how they're feeling, and how she's feeling," he said. "I mean, I'm wondering, at this point, like, where do they even go from here?"

"Like, would you be down to meet a new person—totally just, kind of, different guy?" he asked. "And one who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small because he's so tall. Or, just a guy who's…talking about her on the internet. Like, a guy who makes a video like this and he's just sort of, like, trying to find a way to just talk to her because he doesn't know anybody who knows her."