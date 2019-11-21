'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown, 15, Shocks Fans With 'Grown up' Look, Says She Wants to Be ‘Taken Seriously'

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown — who is 15 years old recently shocked fans with a new "grown up" look, sharing how she wants to Be "taken seriously." According to The Sun, Brown donned a new look for her World Children's Day speech at the United Nations global summit in New York. Brown's new style featured a plaid dress with black shoes and glasses, while her hair was parted in the middle and worn straight with an under-curl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mills 🌠 (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 20, 2019 at 2:33pm PST

Brown posted a clip of her speech on Instagram, and many of her fans and followers commented on how much older she looks, with one writing, "Not even a bad thing but she looks 25 here."

"Why do you look 44, someone else joked, while another user quipped, "In this video you look like a 45 yr old women who just got a divorce and lost custody of the kids."

In her post caption, Brown spoke about the opportunity to deliver the speech during the U.N. summit, writing, "Today was beautiful. I was so grateful to have the opportunity to walk in the footsteps of my idol, Audrey Hepburn. She addressed world leaders as they adopted the UN convention on the Rights of the Child."

"Today was a dream because I joined [UNICEF] to mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention and remind everyone *specifically world leaders* that children's rights matter," she added. "Today is #WorldChildrensDay and I am [very] proud to join young people all across the world to ask world leaders to stand WITH us. Listen. And make change. Protect us and our beautiful planet! There's more work to do. Much more."

Many of Brown's followers have also shared support for her speech, with child acting coach Lori Lively saying, "I love your message of encouragement to so many who are negatively affected by hateful comments and unwarranted attacks. Almost every time I write a nice comment under one of your pics I get bombarded by judgment and harassment. Then I feel like I have to hold these hateful trolls accountable."

"It's a vicious cycle that does nothing but waste precious time but it's so difficult, even for me, an adult, to ignore. Thank you for maintaining your integrity and for being a wonderful example for the millions who admire you. I'm so very proud of you, my girl."

Photo Credit: Getty Images