Steven Seagal Denies Rape Allegations

Steven Seagal flatly denied the two allegations of sexual assault levelled against him, in a statement made through his lawyer, Anthony Falangetti.

Falangetti told reporters from TMZ that the claims of Regina Simons and Faviola Dadis are downright false. He claims that his client didn’t engage in any of the sexual misconduct he has been accused of.

The denial comes in direct response to a press conference earlier this week, where Simons and Davis detailed their accusations against Seagal. Simons, who has been speaking out against Seagal since January, told reporters that Seagal raped her 25 years ago, when he invited her to a fictitious wrap party for his 1994 film On Deadly Ground.

According to Simons, she arrived at Seagal’s home to find that they were alone. He took her by the hand and led her into a separate room, where he kissed her with no warning. She claims that he immediately began removing all of her clothes. She was 18 years old at the time.

“I was in shock. I was completely caught off-guard. Seagal was more than twice my size and more than twice my age. I was not sexually active and had never been naked in front of a man before. I froze,” she recounted.

“I remember him taking off his robe and the next thing I knew, he was inside of me. I could not move. I felt as if I had left my body and was watching from above. I felt tears come down my face and looked away from his gaze. My eyes focused on a picture in a frame…it was (his wife at the time) Kelly LeBrock,” Simons said.

Seagal is simultaneously battling allegations from many other women. He’s been accused of everything from violent assaults to coercion to exposing himself and speaking inappropriately.

In November, Portia de Rossi share her own experience with Seagal on Twitter. The story came just after the Me Too movement had begun, and de Rossi wrote about how normalized the encounter was.

“My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘well, I didn’t know if he was your type,’” de Rossi wrote.

Others who have accused Seagal include Jenny McCarthy, Cheryl Shuman, Kayden Nguyen, Lisa Guerero, Julianna Margulies and Rae Dawn Chong.