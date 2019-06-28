Steven Adler, Guns N’ Roses Drummer, Hospitalized for Stabbing Himself

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler was hospitalized Thursday after stabbing himself at his home, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that someone at Adler’s home called 911 around 6:30 p.m. to report that someone had stabbed themselves. When police and paramedics arrived, they discovered a stab wound in Adler’s stomach.

The rock star was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, with TMZ reporting that no one else was suspected to be involved in the incident.

PEOPLE magazine reported the incident as a “possible suicide attempt,” with Officer Jeff Lee of the Los Angeles Police Department saying that “officers determined that there was no crime and the incident was being treated as a medical emergency only.”

Adler, 54, enjoyed success with Guns N’ Roses in their 1980s heyday, appearing on their debut album, Appetite For Destruction, but was fired from the band in 1990 due to his spiraling issues with substance abuse. In the summer of 2016, he reunited with Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for two shows, but back problems prohibited him from having a larger role in the reunion concerts.

“It was a dream come true to be able to play for so many people and get that kind of love,” Adler told Loudwire about those appearances. “You get love in a club, but in a stadium when you’ve got 100,000 screaming your name, that’s a high you can just never come off of … It’s worse than heroin. It’s better and worse at the same time.”

Over the years, Adler has publicly struggled with substance abuse. He was first replaced in the band in December 1987 when he broke his hand following an alleged brawl, Rolling Stone reported. He was again absent from the group in 1989 during the American Music Awards, where it was said he had the flu, but later revealed he was in a drug rehabilitation program.

His drug use eventually culminated in his firing in 1990, although he was able to rejoin the band after singing a contract that he would refrain from drugs. But that same year, his addiction grew out of hand and he was fired again.

In 1995, he was arrested at his Calabasas home on a felony charge of heroin possession, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. In 2008, he appeared on the second season of the reality show, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

In 2012, the Cleveland, Ohio native was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N’ Roses.