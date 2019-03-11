Steve Irwin’s Son Robert Celebrates Birthday by Feeding Crocs

Steve Irwin‘s son Robert turned 14 on Friday and celebrated his birthday by feeding crocodiles.

Photos published by The Blast today showed Robert feeding raw meat to a giant crocodile at the Australia Zoo with his mother, Terri Irwin. He hosted a show at the zoo, which his mother owns. He held a small crocodile at one point, then fed a much larger one. The show was also live-streamed.

The Irwin family also celebrated Robert’s birthday on social media.

“14 years ago we welcomed you into our lives. Your dad would be so proud of the brilliant young man you have become. I love you Robert,” Terri wrote, including a photo of Robert with his late father.

“Happy Birthday, Robert,” Bindi Irwin wrote. “I can’t believe that today you turn 14. You are the greatest brother and friend. I’m so lucky to be your sister. Thank you for always making me smile.”

Robert’s birthday came a few days after Terri Irwin denied a rumor that she was leaving the Australia Zoo to focus on her son’s burgeoning Hollywood career. An Australian tabloid claimed she was letting Robert’s sister, 19-year-old Bindi Irwin, run the zoo.

“It’s just tabloid gossip,” a zoo official told The Daily Mail. “There is no truth to this report.”

Growing up Robert.

Like his sister, who won Dancing With The Stars in 2015, Robert has also frequently appeared on American TV. Since February 2017, he’s been making appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, showing off exotic animals to the audience.

