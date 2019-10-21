Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori Harvey Arrested for Hit and Run

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey was arrested over the weekend after she was involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Oct 20 when she rolled her vehicle.

OK! magazine reports that the 22-year-old was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation. Authorities do not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the incident. "She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene," the Beverly Hills Police Department said. "Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court."

An eyewitness said that Lori was texting and driving when she crashed her Mercedes SUV into another vehicle, resulting in Lori flipping her car due to the force of the collision. The second driver pulled Lori from her car and she "attempted to flee the scene," but police arrived. The model reportedly FaceTimed her father after she was pulled from her car.

E! News reports that the second vehicle involved in the crash was parked and the incident took place on the 200 block of Moreno Drive in Los Angeles.

Hours before the accident, Lori was seen dining at Nobu in Malibu with a female friend. It appears that Lori also enjoyed a day by the water, sharing a post on her Instagram Story of a purse on a table in front of rolling waves as well as a Boomerang of a sandy beach at sunset.

The crash also comes just after it was reported that Lori had split from Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"Him and Lori had a fun fling but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now," a source told E! News. "He is not ready to be in a long-term committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now."

Lori was photographed with Combs while on a family vacation on Italy, with photos shared of the 22-year-old with her arm around the rapper while getting lunch with Steve and his wife, Marjorie, sparking speculation that the two were more than family friends. The two had previously been seen walking in the Soho neighborhood of New York City in matching outfits and at events including a dinner in Malibu. Lori and Combs were last photographed together last month in Cabo San Lucas, with breakup rumors starting after Lori unfollowed the mogul on Instagram and Combs was seen getting dinner with actress Nicole Olvera.

