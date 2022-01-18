Steve Harvey Responds to Daughter’s Steamy Photo With Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have been going strong for quite some time now. But while her father, Steve Harvey, seems to be on board with their relationship, during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steve had quite the response to seeing a steamy photo of Jordan and Harvey together.

While on the talk show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked Steve if Jordan spent the holidays with the family, per PEOPLE. As she asked the question, the program showcased a photo of Harvey sitting in Jordan’s lap. DeGeneres pointed out the photo to Steve, saying, “Look at that. That’s happening in front of you?” He replied, “I’ve never seen that picture before.” The jokes and awkwardness only continued, as Steve said that the photo made him feel “very uncomfortable” and added, “I’m not really feeling that picture.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/1483499525972975625

After the awkwardness subsided, Steve said that Jordan did spend the holidays with the Harvey family. In fact, this most recent holiday season marked the second that he spent with the crew. DeGeneres then asked Steve whether the actor was a “good gift-giver” and he replied that he definitely is. The Family Feud host said, “That’s why I like him. That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I’m a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me.”

“He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?” he continued. “Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.” Holiday talk aside, Steve said that he does believe that Jordan is a good fit for his daughter. He even said that he’s “pulling” for the star because he’s “a really good guy” and “comes from a good family.” Of course, Steve does still have his “eye on him,” as he joked, “I can’t whoop him but if he ever turn around, I’m going to knock his ass out.”

Jordan and Harvey have been dating for a little over a year. PEOPLE noted that they were first linked in late 2020. They did not go Instagram official with their relationship until January 2021. Even though they’ve only been dating for around a year, a source told the publication that things “have gotten serious quickly” between the two.