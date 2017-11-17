Steve Harvey to Host New Year’s Eve Special

Fox has tapped Steve Harvey to host its New Year’s Eve special, Variety reports.

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square will air live on Sunday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. EST, with a tape delay to other time zones.

The New Year’s Eve special, which will be Harvey’s first with Fox, will air from Times Square in New York City. Performers, celebrity guests and co-hosts will be announced at a later date. Harvey will also be joined by surprise celebrity guests.

If something feels off about Fox’s normal programming, it’s because the network is ditching its usual New Year’s special, Pitbull’s New Years Revolution, which the rapper has hosted from Miami since 2014.

Last year’s edition of the special was co-hosted by celebrity guests Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah and did not feature a primetime portion like years past, with Fox airing reruns in the timeslot instead.

Among Harvey’s many credits include Family Feud, his daytime talk show Steve, Little Big Shots, and Steve Harvey’s Funderdome. He also hosts the nationally syndicated radio program The Steve Harvey Morning Show, which premiered in 2000. Additionally, he has hosted the Miss Universe contests, which have aired on Fox since 2015.

Photo Credit: Fox