Steve Harvey Fights Back Against Charity Lawsuit

Steve Harvey is fighting a lawsuit filed by a man who claims Harvey stiffed him in a charity venture. Harvey claims the whole thing was part of a plot just to meet him.

Back in December, Vincent Dimmock filed a lawsuit against the TV talk show host, claiming he was hired to raise $20 million for the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation and other ventures. According to TMZ, Dimmock says the deal was made in April 2017, and he was promised 12.5% of everything raised.

Dimmock claimed he could attract A-list stars, political figures and high-level executives. He even claims he had access to a former President.

He claims he raised $1 million for Harvey, but Harvey never paid him the commission. He thinks Harvey never intended to pay him. The man claimed in the lawsuit he set up at least one meeting between Harvey and an investor in May 2017. The meeting did not go well, according to the lawsuit.

On Friday, TMZ reported that Harvey finally filed a response. He claims Dimmock first reached out to him about promoting an energy drink. That deal went nowhere, and Dimmock started talking about a billionaire he knew who would invest in Harvey’s charity.

Harvey claims in his response he flew to Austin, Texas to meet the billionaire, who did not know Dimmock. Harvey said in his response no one connected to Dimmock invested anything in Harvey’s businesses. In fact, he thinks Dimmock came up with the scheme just to meet Harvey.

“It sounds fake,” Harvey’s agent, Todd Frank, told TMZ in December. “Steve is the most loyal guy in the world. I’ve never been stiffed on a commission from Steve Harvey in 21 years.”

The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation was set up to help children through community programs focusing on health, education and social well-being.

Harvey currently hosts six shows – Family Feud, Steve, Celebrity Family Feud, Little Big Shots, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome and Little Big Shots: Forever Young. Last year, he ended Steve Harvey to start Steve, which is formatted more like a late-night show than a traditional daytime talker.