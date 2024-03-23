'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Posts Emotional Message Amid Nickelodeon Doc Fallout

As Millennials and Zillennials have their childhoods stripped away following Investigation Discovery's harrowing Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, Blue's Clues host Steve Burns is doing what he does best. The Quiet on Set documentary, now streaming on Max, exposes the toxic work environment and abuse that both child actors and crew members faced behind-the-scenes on multiple Nickelodeon shows. Even The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh star Drake Bell opened up about the sexual abuse he endured.

Not long after the docuseries dropped, the Nickelodeon alum posted a TikTok, telling his followers he's "checking in" as he frequently does, saying, "Tell me, what's going on?" Burns then just looks at the camera like he's actually listening, and changes his expression as video goes on, as if someone is actually telling him what's going on. After over 40 seconds, he says, "Alright, well, it's good to hear from you. You look great."

Plenty of people, likely with tears in their eyes, took to the comments to either tell Burns what's going on in their life, how the Quiet on Set documentary made them feel, or praise Burns for "being one of the good parts of Nickelodeon" and admit that they're crying. It's something so simple yet so emotional and something that people definitely needed at a time like this.

Even at 50 years old, Steve Burns is still there for people and willing to listen through a screen. He's been open about his own experience on his Nick series, admitting in 2022 he had severe clinical depression while filming Blue's Clues. Perhaps that's why he is still willing to listen to people and be there for them after all these years since he knows what it's like. Either way, you can always count on him to be there for you, and he couldn't have picked a better time to check in following the Quiet on Set documentary.

Of course, while Burns isn't actually listening through a screen, it's still a sweet gesture and it just shows some people simply just need to vent. Whether it's to an actual person or someone through a screen who can't hear you, it's all the same. It also shows how much of an impact Blue's Clues had on kids over two decades ago. That impact definitely goes a long way.