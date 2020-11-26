Steve Carell as Santa Claus Is Making Twitter Emotional in New Xfinity Commercial

Steve Carell is starring as Santa Claus in a new Xfinity commercial, and it is making Twitter emotional. In the ad, which aired during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Carell's Santa tasks his workshop employees with coming up with the best Christmas gift, in light of the trying and troubling year. Everyone quickly gets to work trying to think of something, but it proves to be more complicated than they could have imagined.

Eventually, a gift is settled on togetherness. The whole team then gets to work boxing up as many memorable moments as they can and load them onto the sleigh for Santa to approve. As he opens one of the boxes, marked "Family Snowball Fight," Kris Kringle is hit in the face with a snowball. He chuckles and confirms that this gift will work. Later, as he's soaring through the sky on his way to deliver the gifts, he video chats with his crew and thanks to them for all their hard work. The clip has had many taking to social media. Scroll down to see what they are saying.