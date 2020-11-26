Steve Carell as Santa Claus Is Making Twitter Emotional in New Xfinity Commercial
Steve Carell is starring as Santa Claus in a new Xfinity commercial, and it is making Twitter emotional. In the ad, which aired during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Carell's Santa tasks his workshop employees with coming up with the best Christmas gift, in light of the trying and troubling year. Everyone quickly gets to work trying to think of something, but it proves to be more complicated than they could have imagined.
Eventually, a gift is settled on togetherness. The whole team then gets to work boxing up as many memorable moments as they can and load them onto the sleigh for Santa to approve. As he opens one of the boxes, marked "Family Snowball Fight," Kris Kringle is hit in the face with a snowball. He chuckles and confirms that this gift will work. Later, as he's soaring through the sky on his way to deliver the gifts, he video chats with his crew and thanks to them for all their hard work. The clip has had many taking to social media. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
This is exactly what I needed to see right now.— Janet Koops (@janet_koops) November 26, 2020
OK...ready for the XFinity-Original Christmas movie staring #SteveCarell as Santa. 😉— RZ (@aarrzee) November 26, 2020
Oh my gosh! This was amazing!!!— Monica (@MariaMonicaR) November 26, 2020
Ok so this was wonderful 👏 I even got teary eyed. Great job! Also @SteveCarell is an awesome Santa 🎅— o0FemmeFatale0o (@xxMrsxFordxx) November 26, 2020
Thanks for making me cry this morning. And also make this a whole movie with @SteveCarell. https://t.co/yKMqoRfoZK— Kels the Wordcaster BLM ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 (@KellieNHill) November 26, 2020
Steve Carell Santa is the only Santa I recognize https://t.co/rvDNmEmQY5— Garrett Manchester (@GarrettManches1) November 26, 2020
Watching the #MacysThanksgivingDayParade , but actually loving some of the commercials! @SteveCarell and #JohnTravolta as Santa! @AnnaKendrick47 singing Favourite Things! Fun!— Loretta (@Gjg15Loretta) November 26, 2020
Best holiday commercial. @SteveCarell needs to be Santa in a movie. ASAP. #stevecarell https://t.co/qIO0dUQ80T— Leo Arcoverde (@leoarcov) November 26, 2020
This ad got me. I adore Steve Carell!❤️ https://t.co/4RWQx8QMsq— LenoreJD -BIDEN/HARRIS DID IT! (@Verdun_Gal) November 26, 2020
There should be a Steve Carell Santa Movie. That would make my Christmas. https://t.co/stQn8uxLr7— Bill Slawski ⚓ (@bill_slawski) November 26, 2020
We need a full length #stevecarell Santa movie #MacysThanksgivingDayParade https://t.co/DfvVUrJ6TC— sean garcia (@reloadedneo03) November 26, 2020
Steve Carell's Santa Xfinity commercial is absolutely part of The Office's fictional universe in my headcanon now.— STEVE HUFF (@SteveHuff) November 26, 2020
Just remake all the Santa Clause movies and cast Steve Carell! 😍 pic.twitter.com/LKU8k50n4W— Hafiz S 🐶🇨🇦 (@Hafiz_S32) November 26, 2020
@Xfinity if @SteveCarell can play a commercial Santa he definitely needs to play Santa in a movie. 💜 https://t.co/Gktf1KZgsb— Erika Flintstone4Lyfe 🌊💜🦋 (@erikapitts40) November 26, 2020