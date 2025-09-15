Stephen Colbert Gets Massive Ovation at Emmys as He Jokes About ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

Proving to be a fan-favorite still, Stephen Colbert receives a standing ovation as he jokes about the Late Show cancellation on stage.

As the crowd chanted, “Stephen! Stephen! Stephen!” Colbert said, “While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?”

He pulled out a resume and passed it to Harrison Ford, who could then send it to Stephen Spielberg.

Despite its cancellation, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert received its first Creative Artists Emmy Award, which is given in the outstanding directing of a variety show category.

Stephen Colbert earns a massive standing ovation at the #Emmys and jokes "Is anyone hiring?" pic.twitter.com/vepMYMXdSX — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2025

CBS announced in mid-July that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would come to an end following its next season. The network explained the cancellation was a “financial decision.”

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘The Late Show’ franchise” in May of 2026,” CBS executives said in a statement. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The Late Show first premiered in 1993 with its first host, David Letterman. Stephen Colbert took over hosting duties in 2015. The comedian previously hosted The Colbert Report.