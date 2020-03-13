Stephen Colbert Fires off Extremely Relatable Tweet Amid Crazy Day of Coronavirus Updates

Amid growing concerns around COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, a lot of things have been happening. Big studio pictures are getting their release dates delayed, some of them indefinitely. Major events have been canceled or postponed. And performers everywhere are pulling tour dates off their calendar for the foreseeable future.

While the coronavirus was upgraded to a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, there are plenty of industries feeling the impact, including travel, food service and, of course, healthcare. Then there are the ripple effects of all this disruption, some of which can’t even be predicted at this point.

Given that it feels like there’s an overwhelming amount of news right now, Stephen Colbert tweeted out something incredibly relatable. It goes without saying that Colbert’s followers had plenty to say in response.

What I wouldn’t give for a dull moment. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) March 12, 2020

“If everyone gets quarantined, there will only be dull moments for a good while,” joked one fan, highlighting how everything had been canceled or postponed, almost forcing people to stay in.

“I knew something was off when someone blessed me saying: ‘May you live in interesting times,’” added another. “No! I want to have a boring life! I need boring. Please, God/dess, please. I want a boring life…”

“I used to dream about the Roaring ’20s. Now I just want the Boring ’20s,” tweeted a third and spotlighting how 2020 has been a whirlwind of news so far. Many stressful moments and it has only been two months.

Back in January, Colbert shared his strange, heartbreaking connection to Kobe Bryant, who was killed on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash with eight others in Calabasas, California. Back in 1974, Colbert’s father, James William Colbert, Jr., and two brothers, Peter and Paul, were killed when in a plane crash in North Carolina due to a pilot error.

“I feel a strange connection to his family and his friends and those who loved him and those who’ve gone through this particular tragedy,” Colbert said on just two days after Bryant’s death. “Because I lost my father and two of my brothers when I was a boy to a plane crash that was also in heavy fog.”

“One of the terrible things about that shock and the heartbreaking unreality, nightmare quality of someone huge in your life who just disappears, the center of your love disappearing in that moment, is not knowing what happened,” the Late Show host concluded.

More information about coronavirus, including how to engage in preventive measures to help slow the spread, is available on the WHO website here.