Stefanie Sherk Friend Calls Her ‘Amazingly Loving Human’ Following Apparent Suicide

Friends of late actress and model Stefanie Sherk are paying tribute days after her sudden passing.

The wife of Oscar nominee Demián Bichir died on April 20 with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruling the death an suicide, with one of her causes of death being drowning. She was 43 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bichir broke the news of Sherk’s death Thursday, writing on Instagram: “Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully.”

“It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain,” he added. “Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace.”

Sherk’s former co-stars and friends shared kind words with PEOPLE, a day after Bichir’s announcement.

“I knew her as an amazingly loving human,” one friend of the couple told the outlet. “She truly was an incredible woman.”

Actress and singer Denyz Tontz recalled Sherk’s compassion on Bichir’s Instagram post.

“Stefanie will be remembered for her beauty inside and out — what a gem and a truly lovely, kind soul,” she commented on Bichir’s Instagram. “I’m praying for you and your family and hope you all can find peace during this rough time.”

Diane Kruger — who co-starred with Bichir and Sherk on The Bridge — also commented: “Oh Demian, I’m so sorry I had no idea [broken heart emoji] I’m sending you so much love in this difficult time.”

“Sending so much love to you and your family. I will continue to pray for you all during this difficult time,” Ballers actress Arielle Kebbel also wrote.

Sherk was known for several roles throughout her career, including one on her husband’s directorial debut, Un Cuento de Circa & A Love Song in 2016. She was also known for parts in #Hashtag: The Series, Valentine’s Day, Star Power and Loco Love. She is also expected to have an appearance on the upcoming horror movie, Grudge, starring John Cho and Andrea Riseborough.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.