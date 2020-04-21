Stanley Tucci Made a Video of Him Making a Cocktail and the Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over It
Social media is going crazy over Stanley Tucci's bartending skills. On Monday, the Emmy-winning actor sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a video of himself making a Negroni – an Italian cocktail that features splashes of gin, sweet vermouth and Campari – for his wife Felicity Blunt.
In the 3-minute-long clip, which was first shared to his Instagram account but has since made it to Twitter, Tucci is seen asking Blunt if she'd like the cocktail. After getting an affirmative, he walks viewers through the steps of making the drink, stating that he thinks it should be served "up" and not on the rocks and that gin should always be included, even if you don't like it. Looking very well put together given the current coronavirus lockdowns, the actor teases his wife once the cocktail is complete, stating, "You want it, Felicity? That'll never happen."
Just like Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten's now-viral cocktail making video, Tucci's clip soon became all the craze on social media. Shortly after the video was posted, hundreds of comments began rolling in on both Instagram and Twitter, with the comments still coming well into Tuesday. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.
women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so— Tilly Steele (@TillySteele) April 21, 2020
May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/62R1TjsAqA— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 21, 2020
Nothing — and I mean nothing — has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a “Negroni” on Instagram has. 🍸 pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL— Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) April 21, 2020
Wow, I’ve seen a lot of unexpected things happen over the past month but #StanleyTucci being swamped with thirst tweets because he made a cocktail is truly a gift that I couldn’t have predicted https://t.co/dBfJC0Xqsn— Toni Gregory (@toni_the_writer) April 21, 2020
I’d give anything to be Stanley Tucci’s cocktail shaker pic.twitter.com/cpN4Lm8zX9— Bret Gallatin (@BretG) April 21, 2020
Stanley Tucci making cocktails on the internet is a joy to behold. The jazz piano in the bg puts it over the edge. 🔥— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) April 21, 2020
Imagine you’re in quarantine with Stanley Tucci and he’s making you a Negroni while being the last man in the world to wear real pants AND a belt AND a watch all at the SAME TIME. The sophistication. This adult. pic.twitter.com/LFVxWsdrTE— Val From Nowhere (@HatcherVal) April 20, 2020
I mean... the man is wearing actual pants. And a belt. And is making a Negroni. And he's Stanley Tucci. I mean...— Issa López (@IssitaLopez) April 21, 2020
when stanley tucci dropped an ice cube and calmly said, “whoops” i whispered, “oscar ” pic.twitter.com/NesmUsqELJ— Carrie Wittmer 🦔 (@carriesnotscary) April 20, 2020
I want Stanley Tucci to manhandle me the way he slams down his cocktail ingredients pic.twitter.com/W9Fg3YCQOV— James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) April 21, 2020
If we can all just livestream Stanley Tucci mixing drinks we can make it through November— Realy Good Writor (@annoyingworld) April 21, 2020
My sexuality is now Stanley Tucci's arm as he shakes this cocktail and him casually saying "you can do it on the rocks" https://t.co/9W8F1CvULS— Lizard Queen (@ragbonehair) April 21, 2020
Confinement has really opened my eyes to the finer things in life. And Stanley Tucci is fine.— Yvonne Hazelton Shao (@EscapeEmptyNest) April 21, 2020
Who knew I needed a video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass. We need him during these dark times 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wRJqCZznAf— Kenny McIntosh 🏳️🌈 (@KennyMc1985) April 21, 2020