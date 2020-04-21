Stanley Tucci Made a Video of Him Making a Cocktail and the Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over It

Social media is going crazy over Stanley Tucci's bartending skills. On Monday, the Emmy-winning actor sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a video of himself making a Negroni – an Italian cocktail that features splashes of gin, sweet vermouth and Campari – for his wife Felicity Blunt.

In the 3-minute-long clip, which was first shared to his Instagram account but has since made it to Twitter, Tucci is seen asking Blunt if she'd like the cocktail. After getting an affirmative, he walks viewers through the steps of making the drink, stating that he thinks it should be served "up" and not on the rocks and that gin should always be included, even if you don't like it. Looking very well put together given the current coronavirus lockdowns, the actor teases his wife once the cocktail is complete, stating, "You want it, Felicity? That'll never happen."

Just like Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten's now-viral cocktail making video, Tucci's clip soon became all the craze on social media. Shortly after the video was posted, hundreds of comments began rolling in on both Instagram and Twitter, with the comments still coming well into Tuesday. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.