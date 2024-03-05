Stand-Up Comedian Rushed to Hospital for Surgery, Forced to Cancel Gig

Comedian Michael McIntyre has pulled out of yet another performance on his Macnificent World Tour after he was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. Days after the stand-up comedian, 48, was forced to pull out of playing Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday, Feb. 20 due to an unspecified "illness," McIntyre's Monday, March 4 show at Southhampton's Mayflower Theatre has been canceled after McIntyre underwent surgery to remove kidney stones.

"We regret to inform customers that Michael McIntyre will be unable to perform on Monday 4 March at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton," a statement shared by the comedy star's team read. "Unfortunately, Michael has had an operation to remove kidney stones. The show will be rescheduled to a later date which will be announced shortly."

News of the Michael McIntyre's Big Show host's hospitalization sparked a flurry of well wishes from fans. Replying to the announcement, one person lamented, "Kidney stones – argh the pain! So sorry to hear you've been suffering." Another person said they were "wishing you a speedy recovery," before quipping, "I hope you had a proper hospital gown to protect your modesty during your visit sir." Somebody else wrote, "very sorry to hear you are poorly. Nasty business – get well soon."

The cancellation comes after McIntyre's shoe at Plymouth Pavilions on Feb. 20 was canceled. A statement at the time explained that "due to illness Michael is sadly unable to perform tonight's show." The comedian's team said the show would be "rescheduled to a later date to be announced soon." At the time, no further information about McIntyre's "illness" was shared.

Rescheduled dates for both the Plymouth Pavilions and Mayflower Theatre performances have not yet been announced. The comedian's team said when announcing the most recent cancellation Sunday that "tickets will remain valid for the new date," and those unable to make the rescheduled performance can receive a refund. McIntyre is next set to perform for three nights at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena from Friday to Sunday, with performances scheduled later in March in Newcastle and Manchester. He also has performances scheduled in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast later this spring. It is unclear if any further shows will be impacted by the comedian's recovery.