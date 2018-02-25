Legendary Bollywood Star Sridevi Dies at 54

International superstar and actress Sridevi Kapoor, also known simply as Sridevi by millions, has passed away at the age of 54.

The award-winning actress with more than 280 credits to her name and a career spanning more than five decades, died Saturday in the United Arab Emirates of a cardiac arrest.

BBC reports her brother-in-law confirmed the news to the Indian Express. Sridevi and her family were in UAE for a wedding, where she was reportedly with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor (brother of Anil Kapoor of Slumdog Millionaire fame), and daughter Khushi at the time of her death.

Born Aug. 13, 1963, Sridevi’s career begun at the age of 4 years old, where she starred in acclaimed director M.A. Thirumugham’s, Thunaivan.

She would go on to star in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before debuting in Hindi films. Thanks to her charming looks, impressive skills and dance talents, she made her Bollywood debut when she was 12 in the film, Julie, and landed her first adult role in the following year in K. Balachander’s, Moondru Mudichu opposite acclaimed actor, Kamal Hassan.

Bollywood stars, known to the world, took to Twitter to express their condolences over the sudden loss of a legend who many in the industry looked up to, including Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

What a sad sad day for us all. #Sridevi was one of the greatest actresses ever to have graced our screens. Her charm, her smile, those eyes, those expressions… absolutely unmatchable. The comic timing and natural dancing flair… they just don’t make them like her anymore.😔 pic.twitter.com/OhqWDGrI0Y — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) February 24, 2018

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

Iam in such a shock and disbelief! This saddens me to no end. Gone toooo soon #sridevi. Ull always be in my prayers. #RIPSridevi — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) February 24, 2018

Terrible terrible news…. Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More … 🙏🏽 RIP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 24, 2018

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family. — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 24, 2018

Sridevi appeared in numerous films throughout the ’80s and ’90s, including the very popular Mr. India and Chandini.

Regarded as one of the most versatile actresses ever, Sridevi decided to take a break from the film industry after the release of Judaai in 1997 with brother-in-law, Anil Kapoor. In 2012, she made a comeback with the film, English Vinglish.

She was nominated for 10 Filmfare Awards and won five. She also went on to receive the highest civilian honor from the Indian Government in 2013.

Photo credit: Twitter / @iisalilsand