Laura Harrier, known for her role as Liz Allan in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has lashed out at Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore, branding him a “f—ing weirdo” for his recent social media antics that she claims crossed a line. The controversy erupted when Moore, who voices Miles Morales in the animated Spider-Man franchise, posted a year-old video of himself posing with Harrier, captioned with the suggestive phrase “coming soon.” The timing of the post, coupled with the insinuating caption, ignited a firestorm of speculation and backlash across social media platforms.

Harrier, who confirmed her engagement to Paris-based fashion consultant Sam Jarou in a Cosmopolitan cover story back in September 2022, wasted no time in addressing the situation head-on. In a scathing TikTok response, the 32-year-old actress expressed her frustration with Moore’s actions, emphasizing that she’s “literally engaged” and that his behavior was “really annoying.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I keep seeing these videos,” Harrier vented. “It’s really annoying because I’m literally engaged. I get it—Hollywood loves PR stunts, people love attention—but this is crossing a line.” The actress revealed that she had reached out to Moore directly, requesting that he take down the offending post. “We’re not close. I texted him, ‘Hey, can you take this down? I’m getting married, and I don’t appreciate the insinuation that there’s something going on.’ You’re a f—ing weirdo,” she recounted.

Harrier’s public callout prompted an immediate response from Moore, who attempted to defuse the situation by chalking it up to a “misunderstanding.” In a statement, the 29-year-old actor claimed, “This is about art for me. I apologize for the misunderstanding, truly.” However, the incident has only added to a string of controversial situations involving Moore, leading fans to express concern about his future within the Marvel franchise.

The altercation between Harrier and Moore comes on the heels of another social media snafu involving the Across the Spider-Verse star and his co-star Hailee Steinfeld. When Steinfeld, who voices Gwen Stacy in the film, announced her engagement to NFL quarterback Josh Allen, Moore posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter) that many interpreted as a response to the news.

“There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply,” Moore wrote. As speculation swirled that he may have feelings for Steinfeld, Moore quickly attempted to set the record straight in a now-deleted post, claiming, “Had no idea Hailee is engaged! That’s amazing, I’m here reflecting on my 2024 goals that are rolling over into 2025. Gods timing.”

Despite his efforts to clarify his intentions, Moore found himself in the crosshairs of internet drama, leading him to address the situation during a fan convention appearance. “It’s been a tough weekend, my brother,” he lamented at the Fan Expo San Francisco 2024 via Screen Rant. “The internet’s been killing me, I’m sorry.”

Moore further elaborated on the controversy during an Instagram Live session, emphasizing the real-world consequences of such misunderstandings. “There’s no way, especially in today’s moment and time, all the stuff going on in the workspace, there is no way I could be making someone uncomfortable and it be okay in reality,” he asserted. “On social media, it’s fun and games. In reality, I would lose my job. Keep that in mind.”

As the dust settles on this latest Hollywood drama, questions remain about the potential impact on the upcoming Spider-Man projects. Both Marvel and Disney have remained silent on the matter, with new animated and live-action films starring Tom Holland and Shameik Moore slated for release in 2025 and 2026. Moore has previously expressed interest in portraying Miles Morales in a live-action depiction of the beloved superhero.

Meanwhile, Harrier, who first met her fiancé Sam Jarou at a dinner in 2019, has been focusing on her thriving career and upcoming nuptials. The actress, who described her engagement as “really simple and sweet,” recently starred as Robin Givens in Hulu’s Mike Tyson series Mike and is set to appear opposite rapper Jack Harlow in the forthcoming White Men Can’t Jump reboot.