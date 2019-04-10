Spice Girls Mel B and Geri Halliwell Used to Drive Around Nude Together

Mel B’s previous claims about hooking up with fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell were not as surprising to diehard fans.

Years before the singer made headlines for claiming she and Halliwell hooked up, Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, wrote about her close relationship with her friend in her 2002 memoir.

According to a report from The Sun, Brown claimed in the autobiography she and Halliwell were “like boyfriend and girlfriend,” sneaking out together and raiding Victoria Beckham’s closet for style ideas.

Brown also claimed that she and Geri would go on nude drives together, though one particular night had a creepy twist..

“Sometimes Geri and I went to bed on Saturday afternoon, woke up around 2 a.m., got dressed up and went to the all-nighter at Ministry Of Sound,” she wrote.

“We used to drive down the motorway with our boobs out for a laugh.”

“It was hysterical until we noticed a weird-looking guy driving alongside us with a manic grin on his face,” Brown continued. “‘Oh my God, Geri, he looks like he is w—r.’”

“Suddenly we were scared. It was really frightening. For all we knew he was a complete nutter with an axe.

“Geri swerved into another lane and eventually we lost him. We were really shaken. Did it stop us flashing our boobs? No,” the former America’s Got Talent host wrote.

The surfaced anecdote comes a few days after Brown was shown admitting her and Halliwell’s intimate relationship while taping Piers Morgan’s new ITV series, Life Stories.

“Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not ‘like that’ all of us,” the 43-year-old singer said at the time.

“Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’? Morgan followed up.

Brown responded, “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

Halliwell later denied her bandmate’s claims, telling E! News: “It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumors again, especially on Mother’s Day of all days,” Geri’s rep said in a statement. “She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.”

The rumors are not derailing the pop groups’ plans to reunite for a U.K. and Ireland tour in 2020, with Halliwell’s rep saying the singer is excited to “making some new memories” with the group.