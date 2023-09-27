'Sound of Freedom' Inspiration Tim Ballard Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Anti-human trafficking activist Tim Ballard has been accused of sexual misconduct. Ballard, whose exploits as a former special agent for the Department of Homeland Security inspired the movie Sound of Freedom, allegedly resigned from his role in Operation Underground Railroad after he came under investigation amid claims he coerced at least seven women to act like "wives" while on overseas missions, according to a new report.

According to the VICE News story, which cited sources with direct knowledge of the organization, Ballard allegedly asked women to act as his "wife" on undercover overseas missions aimed at helping victims of human trafficking and sex slavery. The report said Ballard allegedly coerced the women into sharing a bed with him or showering with him, "claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers." He also allegedly sent at least one woman a photo of himself in his underwear and asked another "how far she was willing to go" to save children, per a source. Ballard is accused of sexual misconduct against at least seven women, all employees, though the actual number is believed to be higher, as it does not account contractors or volunteers. A source claimed Ballard made "sexual advances to a volunteer using methods similar to those he allegedly used with OUR employees," methods that are reportedly "consistent with his conduct toward another former volunteer who spoke to VICE News."

When asked for comment on the allegations, Operation Underground Railroad, which Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent, founded in 2013, noted that Ballard "resigned from O.U.R. on June 22, 2023. He has permanently separated from O.U.R.." The organization added that it "is dedicated to combatting sexual abuse, and does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination by anyone in its organization," adding that it has "retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations, and O.U.R. continues to assess and improve the governance of the organization and protocols for its operations."

Ballard has since addressed the allegations against him. In a statement issued publicly by The Spear Fund, the anti-trafficking organization for which Ballard is a senior advisor, Ballard denied the accusations, stating, "as with all of the assaults on my character and integrity over many years, the latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false." He went on to call the allegations "baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children."

"During my time at O.U.R., I designed strict guidelines for myself and our operators in the field. Sexual contact was prohibited, and I led by example," he continued. "Given our meticulous attention to this issue, any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false."