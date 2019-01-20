Soulja Boy Trashes Kanye West for Supporting President Donald Trump

Rapper Soulja Boy had some blunt words about Kanye West in his most recent interview, bashing West’s support for President Donald Trump.

Soulja Boy — whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way — has found his way back into the spotlight recently with a new video game system, an upcoming musical release and other unlikely forms of relevance. On Wednesday, he sat down for an interview on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, where he addressed the current state of the world and hip hop. This included West.

“N—s talking about Kanye,” he said, addressing one of West’s most infamous Twitter rants of 2018. He cited the tweets where West described himself as an innovator, and compared himself to iconic figures like Walt Disney, Steve Jobs, Howard Hughes and Henry Ford.

“Talking about I’m Walt Disney. N—, you ain’t none of that,” Soulja Boy said. “Why you ain’t come out with s—then? I came out with a whole video console, bruh. I’m the first rapper in history to do that, bruh.”

He went on, dragging many of West’s fashion releases over the years and calling his Yeezys “goofy ass tennis shoes.” After that, he moved on to West’s political outbursts in 2018.

“You up here supporting Trump and s—,” he said. “You supporting Trump, bruh? What the f— wrong with you, bruh. That s— not right, bruh. I have sat back long enough and I’m not holding my tongue no more, bruh. Kanye, call me, get in tune with me cause if not I’m going to keep checking you.”

“My folks went through too much s— for you to be out here doing this goofy s—,” he went on. “My grandaddy been through too much, my grandma and great grandaddy, they from Mississippi and they from Mississipi, we went through slavery and s—. You gotta put on for the black community.”

West himself rescinded his support for Trump back in October, at least publicly. In another series of tweets, he wrote that he was setting the political rhetoric aside, feeling his influence had been used against his will to advance agendas he did not agree with.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” he wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

Just so in 2019 you know where I stand — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

However, that phase could be over as West heads into 2019. The 41-year-old rapper kicked the year off with a tweet that read “Trump all day.”

“Just so in 2019 you know where I stand,” he added later.