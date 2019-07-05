Sophie Turner Gives Rare Look at Her Glittering Diamond-Encrusted Wedding Band

After almost a week since tying the knot for a second time in a romantic Parisian ceremony with singer-songwriter, Joe Jonas, Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner is giving fans and followers a rare look at her sparkling diamond-encrusted wedding band.

Turner took to Instagram Stories on Friday night to share a quick glimpse of her new glittering wedding band with video from her honeymoon while discussing the Women’s World Cup. Sitting beneath her engagement ring, the eternity band with a diamond encrusting all the way around is a style most befitting for the 23-year-old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is not the first time Turner has shared a look at her darling bling-bling. In 2017 when the couple first announced their engagement in a post shared to Instagram, Turner posted an image of her pear-shaped diamond ring that included two other diamond-encrusted bands.

The English actress and her 29-year-old Jonas Brothers bandmate husband exchanged vows for a second time on June 29 with a formal ceremony held in Sarrians in southern France with a reception at the Château de Tourreau. The château is a historic property, encompassing 17 acres with gardens, streams and an 82-foot-long pool. It has 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, with enough room to sleep 29 guests.

The pair initially tied the knot this past May in Las Vegas with Elvis Presley impersonators at the historic, A Little White Chapel, but their second ceremony became more of a family affair.

Turner’s bridemaids included her Game of Thrones co-star and best friend, Maisie Williams. The night before the wedding, the couple had a wedding rehearsal dinner, during which Turner wore a tight-fitting white dress. The night included a party at the wedding venue’s pool. Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin, as well as their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively, were spotted at the celebration.

Turner and her musician hubby met in 2016. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, Jonas said his wife’s close relationship with her family inspired him to reconnect with his brothers after years apart.

“It encouraged me to see she had such a great relationship with her brothers,” the singer said. “That was really a big thing for me to be able to look at, and say, ‘I gotta get my s— together.’”

As for why they had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding before a big one, Jonas explained it was all about the two just having fun.

“We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Elvis, and Ring Pops,” he said.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Wire Image