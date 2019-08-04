Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get a New Dog After Previous Pup’s Tragic Passing

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner got a new dog, less than two weeks after the tragic death of Alaskan Klee Kai Waldo. Their previous dog was killed by a car in New York City on Wednesday, July 24. Turner was spotted with their new dog in Miami on Saturday.

Turner is seen carrying a young golden retriever puppy in several photos published by Us Weekly. Turner, who was wearing a green bikini, struggled to keep the puppy in her arms as she took it to a pool.

Turner has not shared photos of the dog on her Instagram page. However, Entertainment Tonight notes that Turner was spotted carrying the dog off a plane in a video Jonas shared on his Instagram Story.

Back on July 24, Waldo was being walked by the couple’s dog walker. He was spooked by a pedestrian and broke free from the leash, running into the street. He was hit by a vehicle in what Jonas’ rep called a “freak accident.” The couple did not file a police report until a few days later because they were still distraught from Waldo’s death. They also went to a therapist, according to TMZ.

Days after the accident, Turner and Jonas were seen walking Waldo’s brother, Porky, in New York. Turner was also seen holding Porky as Jonas worked on a music video.

Jonas got Turner Porky in 2017 as a surprise gift. A year later, he adopted Waldo to surprise Turner again. The dogs played such an important role in their lives that one of the dogs was spotted wearing a dog-sized tuxedo during their wedding in Sarrians, France last month.

On July 30, the couple showed off the matching Waldo tattoos they got on their forearms.

“I miss you, Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby,” Turner wrote on Instagram.

Turner and Jonas are in Miami this week to mark the start of the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour. The trio will perform at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Jonas’ brother Kevin and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra were seen in Miami, with Nick Jonas and Kevin’s wife Danielle arriving later.

Footwear News also published a photo of Turner and Chopra shopping together in Miami. They were seen at a Sephora store in the Design District before they went to the Brickwell City Center.

