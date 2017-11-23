Sophia Bush Addresses What She’s Thankful for on Twitter

Sophia Bush used her status as a public figure to help raise awareness for Native Americans on Thanksgiving. The former Chicago PD actress is thankful for the holiday, as well as those who are dedicated to making the world a better place.

Bush quoted a thread by New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells, who wrote about a speech a member of the Wampanoag tribe wrote for Thanksgiving 1970. After reading the speech — which included the line, “The Pilgrims had hardly explored the shores of Cape Cod for four days before they had robbed the graves of my ancestors and stolen their corn and beans” — the man was not allowed to deliver it during a ceremony at Plymouth Rock.

“I am tremendously thankful today. Practicing gratitude is good for us. Our world could do with more of it,” Bush wrote of Thanksgiving. “I am also aware that my ability to be grateful today stems from my privilege as a person for whom this holiday does not carry a wound. We must all acknowledge this reality.”

Next, Bush wrote, “The deeper reality is that a wound of such magnitude DOES effect us all. Systems of privilege/oppression, and in this case genocide, HAVE to be acknowledged. And should. Doing this in modern times harms no one. It does begin to heal these wounds. Humans deserve healing.”

“So on this day I take pause to be grateful. For my family & friends. For community. For truth-tellers. For those dedicated to making our world a better place in both their hometowns and across the globe. And I also wish healing & acknowledgment for those who carry suffering,” she concluded.

This wasn’t the only statement Bush made on Thanksgiving. On Instagram, she shared an open letter to Ivanka Trump after noticing that she follows her.

The 35-year-old Bush is best known for her roles on One Tree Hill and Chicago PD. Earlier this week, it was reported that Bush might have left Chicago PD because of former co-star Jason Beghe‘s alleged inappropriate behavior and “sexually suggestive language.”