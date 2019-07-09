‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi Mourns Deaths of 2 Family Dogs

Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi is mourning the loss of his two beloved dogs, Benny and Sasha. The actor, who portrayed Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on the popular FX series, announced the heartbreaking losses in an Instagram post on June 18, revealing that both of the canines had embarked for their journey on the “Rainbow Bridge.”

“This Wednesday AM please say a SPECIAL PRAYER in your Heart and Float it to the wind as OUR two oldest dogs (nearly 15 & 16!) head off to that Rainbow Bridge,” he requested of his followers. “That way they can ride off on a wave of LOVE and LIGHT.”

Rossi went on to remember his pooches as his and wife Meghan McDermott’s “guardian ANGELS.”

“They have been with US individually and as a unit through everything. They’ve been there for all the UP’s, and more importantly, all the DOWNS,” he wrote. “They felt our feelings, saved OUR lives and have been everywhere with us. Right by OUR sides, knowing WE had each other’s backs till the end. WE are so lucky and honored that they rescued us so many years ago.”

“I hope my two are running in a beautiful field with yours when they cross the Bridge,” he continued, referring to any pets that his followers may have lost, adding that he hopes his followers who do not have pets “get to feel the power & overflowing LOVE that comes with being surrounded by the innocence & purity of Dogs or any animal who lets you share their LIFE if even for a moment.”

“As a pack we have fought so hard on the daily to extend OUR time together as long as possible, but NOW we must listen to them,” he wrote. “They’re ready, which means WE must accept that. As hard as that is for OUR souls to take.”

“OUR journey here together is a blink. Love ONE another,” he concluded the post. “LIVE, LOVE & ALWAYS BE THE EXAMPLE.”

Rossi’s post was met with an outpouring of support from his more than 600,000 followers.

“My deepest condolences, love and prayers during this time my friend,” one wrote. “These beautiful beings simply save lives.”

“My heart is so broken for y’all,” added another.

“Sending love to you and your pack,” wrote a third.

Following the loss of Benny and Sasha, Rossi revealed that he was paying extra attention to his other dog, Rocco.

Along with starring in Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014, Rossi also recently starred as Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in Marvel’s Luke Cage series for Netflix. He is set to star as Burt Cummings, a “cocky opportunist” who takes advantage of human refugees, in the upcoming Netflix film Army of the Dead, which does not yet have a release date.