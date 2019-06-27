‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Ron Perlman Mourns Friend Anthony Bourdain on Late Chef’s Birthday

Ron Perlman honored his late friend Anthony Bourdain on his birthday Tuesday with some touching Instagram tributes. The Sons of Anarchy alum shared two posts on the social media platform featuring the chef and television personality, who was found dead in his hotel bathroom on June 8, 2018, with his death being ruled a suicide.

The first post featured a black-and-white photo of the chef that Perlman reposted, with the caption: “I miss you every day dear friend. And some days more than others.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caption also included a quote from Bourdain himself, which read: “Travel isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always comfortable. Sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart. But that’s okay. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind.”

He later followed up the post with a touching selfie of himself and Bourdain and simply wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday Tony.”

Fans of the actor and the late Parts Unknown host reacted to the tribute on the comments section, sharing their heartbreak over his sudden passing.

“Damn. That’s still a tough one for me. Great picture,” one user commented.

“We, as fans, get to know so little, but he always seemed honest and true to himself. He is surely missed,” Another fan admitted.

“I do miss Mr Bourdain and his elegant dishes and him waxing philosophically …he nourished me physically; as well as spiritually!” A third user wrote.

Commenting on the first post, one fan commented: “Watching Parts Unknown and he has such passion for life/food/people/travel in each episode it’s hard to imagine why he wanted to leave.”

Bourdain was filming a new episode of Parts Unknown in France with Eric Ripert when he was found dead on June 8, 2018. At the time of his death, he was dating actress Asia Argento and was estranged from his second wife, Ottavia Busia. He is also survived by his daughter Ariane, whom he shared with Busia.

His close friend Chef Daniel Boulud opened up about Bourdain’s death in November sharing he believed heartbreak had to do with his sudden passing.

“His heart was broken, I think,” he told Us Weekly at the time. “I don’t know exactly but I know … I know that what he did was something that was a shock to everyone, absolutely.”