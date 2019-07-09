‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Mark Boone Junior Marries Christina Adshade

Sons of Anarchy star Mark Boone Junior is a married man after tying the knot with girlfriend Christina Adshade on the summer solstice in June. Boone, who played Robert “Bobby Elvis” Munson, invited plenty of his SOA cast members to the big day, as many shared photos from the event on social media.

Drea de Matteo, who played Wendy on the FX series, shared a series of photos, starting with Boone and Adshade posing together after the ceremony. Other photos reveal that stars like Kim Coates, David Labrava, Tommy Flanagan and Katey Sagal.

Coates, who played Alexander “Tig” Trager, shared a photo of himself with Boone, Labrava and Flanagan. “Here’s a selfie one day late form my boy @davidlabrava ..to hang with @TommyFlanagan @markboonejunior and Hap is always mind blowing in all the right ways… Ride hard Ride safe.. always. Tig xoxo,” Coates captioned the photo on Twitter.

Here’s a selfie one day late from my boy @davidlabrava ..to hang with @TommyFlanagan @markboonejunior and Hap is always mind blowing in all the right ways… Ride hard Ride safe.. always. Tig xoxo pic.twitter.com/o1bZdJDrHx — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) June 22, 2019

Labrava, who played Happy Lowman, shared a few snaps of the group all together. “Brothers for life. Sisters for life. Sons. Daughters. Family. PALS,” he captioned the photos.

Fans took to the comments sections to gush over the photos.

“It’s awesome to see you guys are still tight,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You guys look amazing,” someone else wrote.

“You changed lots of lives, including mine. Thank you,” one fan said.

“Beautiful. Bobby tied the knot! So amazing. Samcro for life,” someone else said.

“Awesome team,” another wrote. “I miss SOA so much. Love you guys!”

Fans can’t get enough of SOA reunions, which happen more often than you might think for a show that went off the air five years ago. In May, star Charlie Hunnam (who played Jax Teller) and Ryan Hurst (who played Opie Winston) taught a brief yoga class at a comic book convention in Novi, Michigan. In December, Hunnam, Flanagan, Hurst, Coates and Theo Rossi all ran into each other at the Wales Comic Con. And in March, Kenny Johnson shared a selfie with Rossi, Hurst, Flanagan, Boone, Labrava, Emilio Rivera and Christopher Douglas Reed.

Fans are still hoping to see more Sons of Anarchy cameos in Kurt Sutter’s spinoff, Mayans M.C., which returns for its second season on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.